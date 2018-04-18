Meigs Board hears administrator reports

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education heard reports from district administrators during its recent board meeting.

Matt Simpson, director of technology, reported state testing had started and continues for the next 3 to 3 1/2 weeks. The technology staff has been conducting device/network checks and making themselves present during testing to help staff with any glitches that may arise. Simpson reported e-rate was recently closed out.

Dean Harris, director of transportation, reported on personnel and fuel costs through April 4, 2018. Harris distributed data showing how our district compares to national and state averages.

Scot Gheen, superintendent, presented overview on Michael Barnett’s (Curriculum Director) handout. Gheen reported the county-wide Coalition School Safety Council recently held its first meeting at the EMS office. The council plans to meet the first Friday of each month going forward. The next meeting is scheduled for May 4 at Eastern.

Mary Bradbury was approved as an after-school teacher for the 21st Century Grant for the remainder of the school year.

Melissa Morris was hired as a tutor of two handicapped students at a rate of $20 per hour for no more than five hours per week.

Agreements with Meta Solutions were approved in the amounts of $8,057.60 and $27,904 for the 2018-19 school year.

An overnight field trip was approved at the request of Tom Cremeans for SkillsUSA students to attend the SkillsUSA State Championships in Columbus from April 24 and 25.

Bylaws, policies, forms, and administrative guidelines were approved as presented.

Linda Warner, candidate for Common Pleas Judge spoke to the board.

Financial reports, bills and the cafeteria report were approved as presented.

The next student recognition will take place at the May 8 board meeting to be held at Meigs High School.