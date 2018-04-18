CSHA banquet set for Friday

ROCKSPRINGS — Chester Shade Historical Association will host its annual banquet and auction Friday evening at the Meigs High School Cafetorium.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a meal of home cooked food; the menu includes baked steak, chicken and noodles, and a variety of sides, followed by a large selection of homemade desserts. The auction’s bid calling is by Athens businessman and professional auctioneer Chris Collins.

The numerous auction items are donated by association members, Meigs businesses, and members of the community donated and always include “a little bit of everything,” such as tools, garden equipment, gift cards and vouchers, collectibles, handmade items, and pies.

Some unique items from the 2017 auction were homemade quilts; hand carved wooden bowls, maple syrup, and a hand-carved telephone in the likeness of an eight-point buck.

According to current CHSA President Dan Will, items will be accepted at the Chester Courthouse through Friday morning or can be brought to the event.

“We’re not going to turn away donations,” Will said. “We appreciate everything we are given, the more items we have, the more money we will make for the Association.”

Proceeds from fundraisers like the Banquet and Auction and the Meigs Heritage Festival are essential to the Association’s ability to maintain two historic buildings: Chester Courthouse, the oldest courthouse in the state, and the Academy, a school adjacent to the Courthouse that dates back to the 1830s.

The county owns the structures, but it is the responsibility of CHSA to preserve and protect the properties and administrate the facilities. This partnership has been invaluable to the ongoing conservation efforts.

The Banquet and Heritage Festival also offer opportunities for the community to learn more about CHSA and the historical importance of the buildings that house a museum and an extensive genealogical library.

Tickets for the banquet and auction and membership in CHSA can be purchased at the door.

For more information, visit their website: www.chestercourthouse.com, or phone 740-985-9822.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

