Posted on by

Hitting the century mark


Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.


Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.


Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.


Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.18-Riffle-12018417104640602.jpegBernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.18-Riffle-22018417104649320.jpegBernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.18-Riffle-32018417104657330.jpegBernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU