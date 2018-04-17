Hitting the century mark

Bernice Riffle, a resident of Overbrook, turned 100 years old on April 16. Riffle, of Meigs County, is the mother of Charles and Ronald Riffle. Her milestone birthday was celebrated with a party at Overbrook where she talked with State Rep. Jay Edwards about how she used to dance.

