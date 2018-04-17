English attends business conference

ATHENS — Middleport resident and Ohio University sophomore Haiden N. English recently attended the KeyBank Conference for Women in Corporate and Investment Banking, held in Cleveland, Ohio.

English, a Finance and Entrepreneurship major at Ohio University’s College of Business, was selected as one of only 19 college and university women from across the nation to attend the conference at KeyBank headquarters April 8 through 10. Besides Ohio University, institutions represented included the University of Texas at Austin, the Ohio State University, the University of Cincinnati, Oregon State University, the University of Pennsylvania, Washington University, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Claremont McKenna College, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of North Carolina, the University of Chicago, and Syracuse University.

Conference attendees participated in career opportunity, leadership, and networking panels, and were separated into teams to research, organize and present a stock pitch as part of an end-of-conference competition. English’s team won the competition and each member was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Of the conference, English said, “it was a wonderful professional learning experience and inspiring for young women like myself. Being selected to participate in such a prestigious conference then winning the competition phase was an amazing feeling, and I’m proud I was able to represent my college and hometown at the Cleveland conference.”

English is a 2016 Meigs High School honors graduate. At the College of Business, she holds the office of Secretary for the College of Business Junior Executive Business Program and the position of Traditional Portfolio Manager for the Ohio University Fixed Income Management Group. In the summer of 2017, she interned for the Farmers Bank. She is the daughter of the late Stephanie English and the granddaughter of Barbara Bunch of Middleport.

Information submitted by Jon Perrin.

Haiden N. English