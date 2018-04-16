Two arrested on drug charges

MIDDLEPORT — Two people are facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Sunday in Middleport.

Middleport Chief of Police Bruce Swift announced, in a news release, that the Middleport Police Department with the assistance of the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs served a search warrant in the 300-block of South Second Avenue, Middleport on Sunday evening.

The warrant was obtained through investigations by the Middleport Police Department and the Major Crimes Task Force with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

After securing the residence, officers completed a search of the premises. Several items of contraband were reportedly seized, including, suspected heroin, cocaine, and marijuana and $443 in cash.

Agents arrested Hollie Dugan, 31, of Middleport, and Shyla Jarrell, 30, of Racine. Both are charged with trafficking drugs and possession of drugs and are incarcerated in the Middleport Jail pending court appearances.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Middleport and Gallipolis Police Departments and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.