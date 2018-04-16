Eastern hosts Math Fair

REEDSVILLE — Applying math concepts to the real world, students at Eastern Middle School recently took part in the school’s first Math Fair.

Similar to a Science Fair, the Math Fair challenged students to demonstrate their learning of math concepts and the real world applications of math.

Principal Bill Francis explained that the students completed really nice projects. The projects were judged during the school day and left on display for the parent-teacher conferences that evening.

Teachers Rebecca Otto and Debbie Barber organized the event after discussing it for a few years. They had been researching online for ideas and decided to make it their own as there had not been one held in the area.

Students had 10 weeks to work on their projects using a list of questions and guidelines.

Barber explained that the projects were an extension of the classroom, allowing for students to dig deeper into the topics with modeling and reasoning.

The teachers plan to continue the math fair as they received positive feedback from the first projects.

The judges, who were community members and school administrators, were very pleased with the projects and the student’s understanding of their respective projects, noted Barber.

In addition to the judges, elementary students had the opportunity to visit the Math Fair to ask questions about the projects as well as see what may be ahead for them in middle school.

A total of 69 fifth graders and 41 sixth graders took part in the Math Fair.

Eastern Supt. Steve Ohlinger judges the project of Braylyn Johnson. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.17-Eastern-Math-12018416134028624.jpg Eastern Supt. Steve Ohlinger judges the project of Braylyn Johnson. Katie Ryan talks with Eastern Treasurer Lisa Ritchie about her project. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.17-Eastern-Math-22018416134029870.jpg Katie Ryan talks with Eastern Treasurer Lisa Ritchie about her project. The gymnasium at Eastern Elementary was filled with math displays for the school’s first Math Fair. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.17-Eastern-Math-3201841613403122.jpg The gymnasium at Eastern Elementary was filled with math displays for the school’s first Math Fair. The gymnasium at Eastern Elementary was filled with math displays for the school’s first Math Fair. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.17-Eastern-Math-4201841613403256.jpg The gymnasium at Eastern Elementary was filled with math displays for the school’s first Math Fair.