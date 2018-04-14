A musical twist

REEDSVILLE — Students at Eastern Middle School recently put an Olympic spin on a music competition

Eastern Middle School Band students competed in the bi-annual Winter Band Olympic Games on Friday, April 6, in the school gymnasium, with musical events matching up to Olympic sports.

Each area of competition related to an actual 2018 Winter Olympic sport category. In the Individual Figure Skating event, students chose from two songs in which note patterns followed a twisty, turning shape. The Speed Skating event featured songs with a quick tempo, while the Two-Man Bobsled event featured students playing a duet.

Students competed in nine individual events and five team events.

At the conclusion of the competition, scores were tallied, and students stepped up on to a tri-level platform to receive applause and gold, silver, and bronze medals. The medal count yielded 19 gold, 14 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

High School Band and Handball students serving as judges for the event were Heather Ridenour, Garrett Rees, Jacob Barrett, Andrew Brooks, Autumn Honaker, Gabrielle Beeler, Jason Lawson, Wyatt Watson.

Seventh and Eighth Grade Band students worked as assistants to the judges were Ethan Short, Jacob Spencer, Koen Sellers, Emma Epling. Lunch was provided to the judges and assistants by the Eastern Music Boosters.

First year Band students participating as contestants were Sydneyahna Card, Micah Cowdery, Sidney Dillon, Danielle Epple, Landin Helgesen, Madison Hess, Ethan Love, Alivia Ord, John Parker, Amelia Pierce, Leah Spencer, Rylan Weeks, and Addison Well.

Silver Winners in the competition were Danielle Epple and Addison Well. Gold Winners were Sydneyahna Card and Sidney Dillon. Bronze Winners were Micah Cowdery and Rylan Weeks. Sidney Dillon performs for judge Gabrielle Beeler. Amelia Pierce plays her flute for judges Andrew Brooks and Autumn Honaker. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to students participating in the event.

