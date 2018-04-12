Meet the Candidate: Linda Warner

Editor’s Note: As early voting kicks off for the upcoming May Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the local candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office.

POMEROY — Linda Warner is one of two Republican candidates for Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Linda Warner. I am married to Jeff Warner and we are the parents of two sons, Jay and David. I am the daughter of Bob and Nora Eason, and a 1981 Meigs High School graduate. I graduated from Ohio University in 1984, then Capital Law School in 1988.

I have been practicing law in Southeastern Ohio since 1988. My experience includes the general practice of law with Bernard Fultz, and later with Doug Little, Jennifer Sheets, and Michael Barr. I served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Steve Story and Pat Story, have worked as Village Solicitor for Middleport, Ohio, and served on numerous boards and committees throughout the years.

I have been doing judicial work for many years. I serve as an Impartial Hearing Officer, appointed to cases by the Ohio Department of Education, applying federal laws known as IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) to determine disputes between school districts and students. In 2003, I began working as a Common Pleas Court Magistrate, and continue that work today in both Meigs and Gallia Counties. I also serve as Mayor’s Court Magistrate in Pomeroy, Middleport, Rio Grande, and Oak Hill. Learn more about me at warnerforjudge.com.

Why are you running for this office:

Elect me as Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge because I am the most qualified and dedicated candidate. I am committed to, and have a genuine passion for all of Meigs County. I have the patience and temperament to listen to all sides of a dispute and make thoughtful decisions. I am tough enough to appropriately sentence those who are found guilty of a crime. I bring experience, efficiency, and dedication to the position sought.

My professional background and faith means I will not tolerate the victimization of any part of our community. I am proudly from, and have been an active voice for, Meigs County throughout my professional career.

I strongly support our constitutional rights and am a member of the NRA. I understand, and advocate for, people in my community who have guns for hunting and self-protection. We live in a large geographic area and often have a limited number of law enforcement personnel available. Sometimes, the only one who can protect you from immediate danger is yourself.

I am fair, but tough. I am making a commitment to you that any person found guilty of serious crimes in Meigs County will be sentenced appropriately. I will apply the law and do what is best for our community. Violent people, thieves, drug dealers and the like should face the consequences of their actions. I have no trouble looking into the eyes of an evildoer and sentencing them to an appropriate term of imprisonment.

In addition to being qualified to deal with the criminal population appropriately, my 15+ years of domestic relations magistrate work have taught me how to handle some of the most difficult domestic disputes imaginable.

I am ready, able, and qualified for the job. Together, we can build a stronger Meigs County!

