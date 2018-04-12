Grand Jury returns indictments

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury returned numerous felony indictments on Wednesday which will proceed through Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced, in a news release, that on Wednesday the Grand Jury returned indictments against the following individuals:

Krista Aeiker, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Aieker is alleged to have possessed amphetamine during a traffic stop within the Village of Middleport.

Ashley M. Ault, 27, of Doyalstown, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Ault is alleged to have possessed methamphetamine during an investigation of a reported residential disturbance within the Village of Pomeroy.

Eric Bare, 33, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Bare is alleged to have entered the Middleport Jail while in possession of methamphetamine.

Iyendai Brown, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Brown is alleged to have been in possession of a firearm while under disability in a residence in Middleport.

Charles Clark, II, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply, a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Sarah Eskew, 30, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Eskew is alleged to have possessed methamphetamine during a traffic stop within the Village of Middleport.

Larry Gilmore, 49, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have possessed cocaine during a traffic stop within the Village of Middleport.

Denise Hilt, 36, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Hilt is alleged to have entered a residence in the Racine area without permission of the owner.

Ronald Jones, Jr., 35, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Jones is alleged to have improperly handled and concealed a firearm in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop within the Village of Middleport.

Jessica Kinney, 31, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Kinney is alleged to have failed to provide child support to her children for a total of 88 weeks out of last 104-week period.

Thomas Leamond, 31, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a felony of the fourth degree, Importuning, a felony of the third degree, and Public Indecency, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Leamond is alleged to have displayed obscene material to a minor under thirteen years of age, is alleged to have solicited a minor under thirteen years of age to engage in sexual activity, and is alleged to have exposed his private parts to a minor.

Zoe Lee, 27, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Lee is alleged to have failed to provide child support to her child for a total of 104 weeks out of last 104-week period.

Jeremy Michael, 38, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Michael is alleged to have possessed heroin during an investigation of reported drug activity in the parking lot of a business within the Village of Middleport.

Gerald Mohler, 57, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Mohler is alleged to have operating his motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and is alleged to have possessed methamphetamine during a traffic stop within the Village of Pomeroy.

Matthew Older, 29, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Older is alleged to have failed to provide child support to his child for a total of 104 weeks out of last 104-week period.

Timothy Shane, II, 30, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree, Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shane is alleged to have entered a residence in the Village of Middleport without the owner’s permission and is alleged to have assaulted two occupants.

Christopher Simpson, 21, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the fourth degree. Simpson is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a minor older than thirteen years of age but younger than sixteen years of age.

Natashia Tackett, 33, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Sarah Wyatt, 29, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Wyatt is alleged to have failed to provide child support to her child for a total of 104 weeks out of last 104-week period.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree-, 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree, 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree, 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree, 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree, 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

