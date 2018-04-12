Meigs No. 2 in latest jobless numbers

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County is back to the No. 2 spot in unemployment in Ohio according to rankings recently released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Meigs County’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.4 in January to 8.8 in February, but despite the drop Meigs moved from third to second in the state. Monroe County continues to hold the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.4 percent.

Gallia County remains in a tie for 11th with Pike County at a rate of 7.3 percent, which is down from 8.0 percent in January.

Mercer County continues to hold the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in February 2018, down from 4.7 percent in January 2018. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 13,400 over the month, from a revised 5,553,000 in January to 5,566,400 in February 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in February was 262,000, down 9,000 from 271,000 in January. The number of unemployed has decreased by 32,000 in the past 12 months from 294,000. The February unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.1 percent in February 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 4.1 percent, unchanged from January, and down from 4.7 percent in February 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 13,400 over the month, from a revised 5,553,000 in January to 5,566,400 in February 2018, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 925,400, increased 4,100 over the month with gains in manufacturing (+2,900), construction (+1,100), and mining and logging (+100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,858,300, added 15,500 jobs. Employment gains in trade, transportation, and utilities (+5,600), educational and health services (+3,500), professional and business services (+2,600), leisure and hospitality (+1,800), other services (+1,300), and financial activities (+1,100) surpassed losses in information (-400). Government employment, at 782,700, decreased 6,200 with losses in local (-4,300), state (-1,600), and federal (-300) government.

From February 2017 to February 2018, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 46,500. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 18,800. Manufacturing added 12,000 jobs in both durable goods (+10,000) and nondurable goods (+2,000). Construction increased 6,100 jobs and mining and logging gained 700 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 28,000 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+10,600), leisure and hospitality (+7,600), financial activities (+7,100), other services (+4,500), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,300) outweighed losses in professional and business services (-4,000) and information (-1,100). Government employment decreased 300 as losses in local (-2,900) and federal (-200) government exceeded gains in state government (+2,800).

All data cited are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor. Data sources include Current Population Survey (U.S. data); Current Employment Statistics Program (nonagricultural wage and salary employment data); and Local Area Unemployment Statistics Program (Ohio unemployment rates). Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

