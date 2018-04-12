Posted on by

Legionnaires honored

,

Kloes names Legionnaire of the Year

Staff Report

POMEROY — Multiple Legionnaires, include a World War II veteran, were honored at Drew Webster American Legion Post #39’s Birthday Dinner.

Commander John Hood welcomed all attending the events and Jerry Fredrick, Post Chaplain, gave the opening prayer.

Following the dinner, a short program was held to honor the following:

World War II Veteran — Jack Lewis

50 Year Members — Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst

Legionnaire of the Year — MSGT Ray Kloes, Retired

JoAnne Newsome, Legion Auxiliary President, also recognized all those who helped with Poppy Days. Certificates were presented to those participating.

Commander Hood presented a thank-you gift for the Auxiliary to Newsome from the Legion Post. Post Chaplain Fredrick gave the closing prayer.

Commander John Hood presents certificates to 50 year members Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-1201841216133090.jpgCommander John Hood presents certificates to 50 year members Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst

The Legionnaire of the Year Award presented to Ray Kloes by Commander John Hood.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-22018412161334732.jpgThe Legionnaire of the Year Award presented to Ray Kloes by Commander John Hood.

World War II Veteran Jack Lewis
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-32018412161339338.jpgWorld War II Veteran Jack Lewis

Commander John Hood presents a thank you gift to Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-42018412161341300.jpgCommander John Hood presents a thank you gift to Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome.
