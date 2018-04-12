Legionnaires honored

POMEROY — Multiple Legionnaires, include a World War II veteran, were honored at Drew Webster American Legion Post #39’s Birthday Dinner.
Commander John Hood welcomed all attending the events and Jerry Fredrick, Post Chaplain, gave the opening prayer.
Following the dinner, a short program was held to honor the following:
World War II Veteran — Jack Lewis
50 Year Members — Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst
Legionnaire of the Year — MSGT Ray Kloes, Retired
JoAnne Newsome, Legion Auxiliary President, also recognized all those who helped with Poppy Days. Certificates were presented to those participating.
Commander Hood presented a thank-you gift for the Auxiliary to Newsome from the Legion Post. Post Chaplain Fredrick gave the closing prayer.
