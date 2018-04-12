Legionnaires honored

POMEROY — Multiple Legionnaires, include a World War II veteran, were honored at Drew Webster American Legion Post #39’s Birthday Dinner.

Commander John Hood welcomed all attending the events and Jerry Fredrick, Post Chaplain, gave the opening prayer.

Following the dinner, a short program was held to honor the following:

World War II Veteran — Jack Lewis

50 Year Members — Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst

Legionnaire of the Year — MSGT Ray Kloes, Retired

JoAnne Newsome, Legion Auxiliary President, also recognized all those who helped with Poppy Days. Certificates were presented to those participating.

Commander Hood presented a thank-you gift for the Auxiliary to Newsome from the Legion Post. Post Chaplain Fredrick gave the closing prayer.

Commander John Hood presents certificates to 50 year members Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-1201841216133090.jpg Commander John Hood presents certificates to 50 year members Henry “Hank” Cleland and Ed Durst The Legionnaire of the Year Award presented to Ray Kloes by Commander John Hood. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-22018412161334732.jpg The Legionnaire of the Year Award presented to Ray Kloes by Commander John Hood. World War II Veteran Jack Lewis http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-32018412161339338.jpg World War II Veteran Jack Lewis Commander John Hood presents a thank you gift to Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.13-Legion-42018412161341300.jpg Commander John Hood presents a thank you gift to Auxiliary President, JoAnne Newsome.

Kloes names Legionnaire of the Year