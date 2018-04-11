Training for an emergency

ROCKSPRINGS — Representatives from numerous agencies took part in a table top exercise of a hazardous material incident on Tuesday morning, working to be prepared in case a real situation should arise.

Frank Gorscak, who serves as the Emergency Response Coordinator for the Meigs County Health Department and the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee, led the exercise.

Participants were told the scenario — a gasoline spill in Racine — and were asked to tell what steps they would take in response to the incident.

While not a live drill, the table top exercise is a way to discuss issues which may arise as well as know which agencies to contact and what each can bring to the scene.

Agencies including Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS and 911, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office talked through what they would do when responding to such a scene, while others in attendance provided suggestions on things that could be done to help.

Gorscak told those in attendance that the training is important in that it allows for agencies to be prepared, as well as being essential to planning and implementing those plans.

The goal when responding to such a situation is to protect the people, citizens and property in the area impacted.

Throughout the exercise evaluators kept track of how the various responses and how each did. The evaluators gave positive feedback, while also making suggestions of other ideas which could be utilized.

Participants and evaluators from the exercise were as follows:

Participants

Meigs County Emergency Management Agency and Local Emergency Preparedness Committee

Ohio Emergency Management Agency

Meigs County EMS / 911

Meigs County Health Department

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Meigs County Firefighters Association

Racine Volunteer Fire Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Holzer Meigs Emergency Department

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center

Local Media

Evaluators

Jackson County EMA

Gallia County EMA

Regional Public Health

Individuals from several agencies took part in a table top exercise on Tuesday morning.