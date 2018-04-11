Middleport sets public meeting

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council recently met and discussed holding a public meeting informing the community about electric aggregation.

The public meeting is set for Monday, April 23 at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Bob Snavely from Palmer Energy Company will be answering questions and addressing concerns about electric aggregation for the public.

The village councils of Middleport and Pomeroy have voted to put electric aggregation on the May 8 ballot. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker explained to the council that both villages can split the cost for advertising in the newspaper.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli told council the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson applied for was up against only a few other grant applications. Iannarelli said if awarded the grant it would allow for the old Judy Kay’s to come down and be cleaned up for the installation of a community garden.

Baker told council the amount of revenue which would be generated from a 2-mill Police Protection levy would be $39,957.54 as reported by the county auditor. At the last meeting on March 26, the council discussed the need for additional revenue to be used for the police department and passed a resolution to ask the county to certify the amount of revenue generated by an additional 2-mill Police Protection levy.

The council approved to name the new archery range after Admiral Outterbridge. Also, Council approved Baker to create a new fund to receive and spend grant money for the archery range which is currently over $6,000.

The council approved the third reading and adoption of the ordinance, “An Ordinance Establishing a Policy for Reimbursement for Gasoline Mileage and Cleaning Expenses for Volunteer Firefighters of the Middleport Ohio Volunteer Fire Department and the Amending Village of Middleport Ordinances.” The motion passed with 5 yes votes and an abstain from Council Member Emerson Heighton.

Iannarelli informed the council of an Ohio Municipal League (OML) conference to be held on Friday, May 18 in Athens from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Reservations for attendance must be made by Friday, May 11.

Baker discussed with council it is approaching time for liability and property insurance renewal and reported there have been no significant changes this year.

Council Member Brian Conde inquired with fellow council members of his concerns pertaining to the park being in need of a new basketball pole. Conde told fellow council members he will have a cost of basketball poles at the next meeting in case a new one needs to be purchased using the recreational fund.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

