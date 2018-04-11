Meet the Candidate: Christopher Tenoglia

Editor’s Note: As early voting kicks off for the upcoming May Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the local candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office.

POMEROY — Christopher Tenoglia is one of two Republican candidates for Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Christopher Tenoglia and I am running for Common Pleas Judge. I attended Ohio University and the University of Toledo College of Law. My wife, the former Jena Welker (Meigs Class of ’81), and I, came back to her family home here in Meigs County in 1991. I began my legal career with an office at the end of Second Street in Pomeroy, and I have been there for 27 years. Jena and I have one son, John, who is a graduate of Eastern High School. He is marrying Mackenzee Redman in June and we could not be happier.

In addition to practicing law and raising our family, I have been very active in this community, volunteering to serve on a number of boards, civic groups and as a youth sports coach.

I have also started several successful local businesses that have employed your friends and neighbors.

Finally, I am an avid outdoorsman and NRA member. I am a Wild Turkey Federation Sponsor and a Life Member of Ducks Unlimited, with the hope that my donations to those organizations will always provide our kids and grandkids with a place to hunt.

Why are you running for this office:

I am running for the job to help preserve our way of life. My qualifications to be your Judge cannot be disputed. I was an assistant prosecutor for 11 years, and, in my private practice, I have had trials in all types of civil cases, from divorces to property disputes to complex personal injury cases. I was even appointed Common Pleas Judge for nearly one year and ran that office doing the job I am now seeking in this election.

I am asking for your vote as Judge because of my beliefs, and my beliefs are the same as most of you. I am a conservative and a strong believer in our first amendment constitutional right to freedom of religion and second amendment guarantee of a right to bear arms. I believe in a smaller government, less taxation and that our government should work for us and not the other way around. I do want you all to know that I put my family first, but, when elected, I will consider all of you my family, and I will only spend your hard-earned tax dollars with the same care that you would.

Most importantly, I believe that criminals should be punished for crimes that they commit. You can be sure that if someone deals drugs in our community or comes into your home or hurts someone in your family, I am going to take care of it as if that crime was committed against someone in my family. I believe all of these things are things you should count on from your Common Pleas Judge so that, together, we can all work to keep Meigs County prospering and keep Meigs County Safe.

So on May 8th please vote for Christopher Tenoglia as Common Pleas Judge.

Christopher Tenoglia http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.12-Tenoglia-Chis-Picture2018411101951238.jpg Christopher Tenoglia

Candidate for Common Pleas Judge