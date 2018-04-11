Mid-Valley Christian Extravaganza set for Saturday

MIDDLEPORT — Approximately $15,000 in prizes will be awarded on Saturday evening as part of Mid-Valley Christian School’s 8th annual Extravaganza.

The school’s largest fundraising event of the year includes the featured prize of a 2009 Hyundai Accent provided by Norris Northup Dodge.

Fundraising representative Bryannah Dailey explained that the event offers something for everyone from prizes to games, as well as food and craft vendors.

Among the prizes to be handed out are a trip to Cancun, overnight hotel stays and Cincinnati Reds tickets, among many other items.

Admission to the Extravaganza gets the person a wrist band for prizes. To increase chance of winning, those in attendance have the opportunity to purchase additional wrist bands.

Inflatables will be set up for the kids, as well as a game area. Craft and direct sales vendors will be set up in the other gymnasium.

There will also be a live game show “Roary’s Quest” which will allow for members of the audience to become involved in the event.

All proceeds from the extravaganza will go to Mid-Valley Christian School, to cover operating expenses for the school as well as unfunded scholarships, which allow lower income students to attend the school either at a reduced rate or for no charge.

The Extravaganza takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at Meigs Elementary School. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with prizes awarded beginning at noon.

For more information call 740-992-6249.

Mid-Valley Christian students Miciah Swab, Tyler Peyton, Melyla Mash and Abigail Puariea are pictured with the vehicle to be given away at Saturday's Extravaganza.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

