MHS to present musical

POMEROY — The Meigs High School (MHS) Drama Club will be presenting a satirical comedy musical for their spring production.

“Urinetown: The musical” will be showing at MHS on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and tickets will be sold at the door for a $5 general admission. Director Amy Perrin shared the production will last slightly over two hours.

Perrin explained “Urinetown,” which is a tony award winning broadway production, is set in a gotham- dystopian type city that has been suffering a 20 year drought. Millionaire Caldwell B. Caldwell controls all of the water and is the owner of the corporation Urine Good Company (UGC). An every day man, Bobby Strong, ends up leading a hero’s revolt against Caldwell. The musical is described through various online sources as being a satire to the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.

“It speaks to issues of conserving natural resources, freedom and equality to everyone regardless of class…it’s humorous…it’s really a lot of fun,” said Perrin.

Perrin shared that she and her students felt as if they needed to bring something fresh to the stage this year, so they went for a different genre of musical as compared to recent years to bring in a new crowd of viewers along with their old crowd of viewers.

“We wanted something with a different feel, a different set style, a different style of music, just to give some variety to the students,” said Perrin.

MHS Junior Noah Anderson, who is portraying Bobby Strong, added, “It’s definitely a new step, a new direction for our Drama Club because this is the first of its kind that we’ve done in such a long time, like normally in the past we do happy shows, fairy tales and this is the complete opposite, so it’s something to look forward to.”

Perrin shared approximately 40 students are involved in the production this year. She said the cast is filled with a mixture of veteran and new performers.

