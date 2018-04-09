Meet the Candidate: Danny Davis

Editor’s Note: As early voting kicks off for the upcoming May Primary Election, The Daily Sentinel will be running articles allowing the local candidates in contested races to introduce themselves and tell the voters why they are running for office. Each candidate is asked, in their own words, to respond to two questions — tell us about yourself and why are you running for this office.

RUTLAND — Danny Davis is one of two Republican candidates for Meigs County Commissioner.

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Danny Davis, born in Gallipolis, Ohio, but raised in Meigs County. I am a resident of Rutland Village and have lived here all my life. I am a graduate of Meigs High School Class of 1984 and a University of Rio Grande Alumni. Married to my wife, Kim Hudson Davis, for 29 years and have four children and one grandson.

I was employed at Meigs County E.M.S. for 31 years, and for the past two years have been employed with Mason County E.M.S. I am a member of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and have been for 34 years, 24 of which I have been the Assistant Chief. I also have been a member of the Rutland Emergency Squad for going on 34 years.

I have been involved in the community for many years including coaching summer league softball and baseball for Rutland, flag football, big bend football, and both Meigs middle school and high school football. I also coached high school wrestling and was involved with starting the biddy league wrestling in Meigs County. I was a member of the Rutland Village Council for eight years and a current member of the Local Emergency Planning Commission. I believe my experience with Meigs County E.M.S. and my knowledge of the county would be beneficial to me as your next Meigs County Commissioner.

Why are you running for this office:

The reason I am running for Meigs County Commission is to work hand and hand with the community and help it prosper. One of my goals would be to work with the grant writer to help the community and various groups acquire more funding. Working alongside the other commissioners, I hope to establish a more stable infrastructure throughout the county.

Another one of my goals is to work to enhance the communication throughout numerous organizations in our county. I would travel throughout the state attending meetings to benefit Meigs County in many ways including economically. As your commissioner, I would work to make the most out of the budget and to improve the county as one. As a full time commissioner, I will continue to dedicate my services to this county as I have for many years.

