Meigs Community Fund awards grants

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund distributed its first grants last week, while announcing the “Endow 200” campaign for future grant opportunities.

Jennifer Sheets, who serves as the Meigs County Community Fund President, explained that the group recently reorganized with the help of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to meet a broad range of needs in the county.

The goal of the fund is to allow for Meigs County people to support projects in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Community Fund Family of Funds includes:

The Meigs County Community Fund

Forrest Bachtel Scholarship Fund

Chester Shade Historical Association Fund

New Haven School Fund

The Karr-Aanestad K-9 Fund

In addition to the established funds, Endow 200, Celebrating our Past, Building our Future, has been launched in conjunction with Meigs County’s 200th birthday in 2019 to build an endowment for future grant opportunities in the county. The goal of Endow 200 is to have 200 gifts of $3,000 by 2022.

Those gifts would build an endowment of $600,000, which would allow for $24,000 in grants to be awarded annually across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship and health and human services.

Last week, the first grants were awarded in a total amount of $8,000 with the money coming from $5,000 in seed money from the Community Improvement Corporation and $3,000 from Jo Ellen Yeary, Sheets told those in attendance at the awards reception.

Three projects were selected from a total of 16 applications.

Hopewell Health Centers was awarded $1,000 which will go toward providing a day camp summer program for children with challenges in their lives related toward the opioid epidemic. This will allow for children with similar experiences to spend time together and share their feelings to know they are not going through the challenges alone.

The Meigs High School Counseling Program was awarded $3,000 which will allow for 50 students from the school to spend two days touring colleges and universities in the region. Counselor Abby Harris explained that many students are not able to go to college tours on their own, and this will allow for the group of students to travel together for the tours of Ohio State University, Capital University, Shawnee State University, Marshall University and Wright State University. The trip is planned for mid-May.

The Meigs County Health Department received $4,000 in grant funding to be used for the implementation of the Community Health Improvement Plan. Meigs County Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff and the University of Rio Grande’s Ian Blache, who worked on the CHIP, spoke about the needs of the county and the path to implementing programs to help with those needs. “Public health is a direct investment in the community,” said Blache.

The Meigs County Community Fund is led by a volunteer committee with strong ties to the Meigs County community. Meigs County Community Fund committee members include: Ryan Buckley, Susan Clark, John Hoback, Tom Hunter, Barb Musser, Paul Reed, Charlene Rutherford, Jennifer Sheets, and Linda Warner.

To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.

Members of the Meigs County Community Fund Advisory Board are pictured with grant recipients. Pictured (from left) are Charlene Rutherford, Jennifer Sheets, Paul Reed, Susan Clark, Ian Blache, AMber Johnson, Courtney Midkiff, Michelle Willard, Heather Keesee (Foundation for Appalachian Ohio), Abby Harris, Linda Warner and John Hoback. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.10-Megs-Grants20184913524268.jpg Members of the Meigs County Community Fund Advisory Board are pictured with grant recipients. Pictured (from left) are Charlene Rutherford, Jennifer Sheets, Paul Reed, Susan Clark, Ian Blache, AMber Johnson, Courtney Midkiff, Michelle Willard, Heather Keesee (Foundation for Appalachian Ohio), Abby Harris, Linda Warner and John Hoback.