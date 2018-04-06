Posted on by

Gallia March indictments released


Staff Report

photo

GALLIPOLIS —Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in March and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Bradley A. Cornwell, 19, of Gallipolis, two counts of Rape, felonies of the first-degree. Joshua Thomas, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Carrie Eckenroad, 42, of Nelsonville, four counts of Theft of Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree; four counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, felonies of the fourth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking, a felony of the fourth-degree; three counts of Forgery, felonies of the fifth-degree; and four counts of Tampering with Records, misdemeanors of the first-degree. Angel Kirk, 43, of Vinton, seven counts of Theft of Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree; seven counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, felonies of the fourth-degree; four counts of Forgery, felonies of the fifth-degree, and seven counts of Tampering with Records, misdemeanors of the first-degree.

John Michael Painter, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. John K. Gedeon, 32, of Athens, one count of Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth-degree. Amanda R. Quimby, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Matthew C. Cook, 27, of Milton, West Virginia, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Crystal R. Crabtree, 34, of Oak Hill, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Douglas T. Boe, 32, of Ona, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Melissa M. McCarty, 35, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Aleana K. Spencer, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeremy Johnson, 35, of Crown City, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Richard A. Long, 40, of South Lebanon, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Christopher J. Vanmeter, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Martin T. Miller II, 40, of Rush, Kentucky, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roshelle Sparks, 31, of Chesapeake, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremiah Orsbon, 40, of Crown City, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Aaron R. Garrett, 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Disrupting Public Service, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

