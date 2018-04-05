Storm water issues addressed

POMEROY — The recent storms and heavy rains increased problems on a Pomeroy street.

Pomeroy Village Administrator John Witherell reported the two inches of rain from earlier in the week backed up the culvert on Fisher Street from the water build up.

At the Pomeroy council meeting this week, Mitch Altier updated the council on the current situation of the storm water project for Fisher, Lincoln Hill, Peacock, Butternut, and Mulberry. Altier shared additional work was being projected for Fisher. He said the top work of the street was completed, but deeper parts of the storm sewer are giving the project’s team issues, and so Fisher is being held off towards the end of the project.

Altier stated, “The unofficial pond area there…the northeast corner of Fisher and Spring, for the whatever reason…the 30 inch culvert through there is not draining…it’s three-fourths plugged and then when we get a heavy rain coming out of the bottom of the hillside, we get water seeping out of the hill, so it’s one of two things, either it’s plugged and coming around the pipe then following the sewer line down and then coming out or two it’s coming down there…beside the old 30 inch.”

The council approved pay application number one for D.B. Weber at the cost of $41,365.50 which Altier explained is to be submitted to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency with an 80 percent reimbursement to the village following the grant agreement from November. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency gave a grant of $143,500, a partial grant, requiring the village to cover the remaining cost. The total cost of the project is estimated around $190,000.

Altier reported the estimated time of completion of the storm water project would be the end of April or the middle of May. Witherell confirmed the project is still on track, regardless of the culvert issues on Fisher. He said once the water recedes, any additional damages to the culvert on Fisher Street can then be assessed to see if the project’s cost will raise.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

