River expected to crest slightly above flood stage in Pomeroy

POMEROY — The Ohio River is projected to crest on Friday morning in Racine and Pomeroy, according to projections Thursday afternoon from the National Weather Service.

A crest was expected late Thursday evening at a height of 38.3 feet at the Belleville Locks and Dam, more than three feet above flood stage of 35 feet. In comparison, the river crested at 42.42 feet at the same location in mid-February.

The Friday morning crest at the Racine Locks and Dam is expected to be at a height of 42.8 feet at around 2 a.m. Flood stage at Racine is 41 feet. The current crest projection is well below the crest of 47.69 feet which took place on Feb. 19.

In Pomeroy, the crest is now expected to take place on Friday morning at a level of 46.22 feet. Flood stage in Pomeroy is 46 feet, which is when water begins to make its way onto Main Street in the downtown area.

Several roads and highways along the river are expected to be flooded as a result of the water levels.