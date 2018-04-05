Honoring and remembering victims of crime

POMEROY — The annual ceremony to honor and remember victims of crime will take place on Sunday evening at the Meigs County Courthouse.

The ceremony is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year the national theme for the week is “Expand the Circle, Reach All Victims,” with the colors to be navy, teal and pink.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to honor the victims of crime, as well as remember those whose lives have been cut short due to crime.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse. The ceremony includes a tribute to the homicide victims in the county. Prosecutor James K. Stanley is expected to speak at the event, with music provided by DJ Enforcer, Jimmy Childs of Athens.

In addition to the ceremony, the shoe display to represent the victims of crime from the past year will be set up and remain on display throughout the week. Due to flood waters, the display for this year will be set up around the Meigs County Courthouse beginning on Friday morning. Each shoe will be labeled with a tag reading which crime the person represented was a victim of. A total of 452 shoes will be part of the display.

Students from the Eastern High School National Honor Society are scheduled to help assemble the shoe display, with the Southern High School National Honor Society members helping to take down the display next week.

For more information about the event contact the Victim Assistance Office at 740-992-1720.

Shoes lined the wall of the Pomeroy parking lot for National Crime Victims' Rights Week in 2017. This year, due to flooding, the display is being moved to the Courthouse.