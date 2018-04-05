Meigs Board honors students

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized the district’s March Students of the Month during its recent meeting held at Meigs Elementary School.
Recognized students were presented with a pin and a certificate. Students of the Month for March were as follows:
High School — Wayland Ramage, Sydney Zirkle, Bryson Lane, Caitlin Cotterill;
Middle School — Kenneth Cooke, Shelbe Cochran, Haylie Boring, Dale Ashburn, Lorena Kennedy, Sarah Stark;
Intermediate School — Chase Justus, Keri Wines, Morgan Proffitt, Taylor Farley, Logan Smith, Layla Glaze;
Primary School — Ashlynn Weaver, Pacstun McKinney, Noah Pickens, Chloe Wilson, Jake Harrison, and Rilee Conley.
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Tara Reynolds as a personal assistant, effective March 16, and approved hiring her for a four-hour cook position effective March 19.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU