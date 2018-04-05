Meigs Board honors students

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized the district’s March Students of the Month during its recent meeting held at Meigs Elementary School.

Recognized students were presented with a pin and a certificate. Students of the Month for March were as follows:

High School — Wayland Ramage, Sydney Zirkle, Bryson Lane, Caitlin Cotterill;

Middle School — Kenneth Cooke, Shelbe Cochran, Haylie Boring, Dale Ashburn, Lorena Kennedy, Sarah Stark;

Intermediate School — Chase Justus, Keri Wines, Morgan Proffitt, Taylor Farley, Logan Smith, Layla Glaze;

Primary School — Ashlynn Weaver, Pacstun McKinney, Noah Pickens, Chloe Wilson, Jake Harrison, and Rilee Conley.

In other business, the board approved the resignation of Tara Reynolds as a personal assistant, effective March 16, and approved hiring her for a four-hour cook position effective March 19.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.6-Meigs-Students201845145147590.jpg