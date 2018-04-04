Working towards finalization of Meigs Fair Prevention Day

POMEROY — The Meigs Community Prevention Coalition recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting working through final plans for the Meigs Fair Prevention Day.

Meigs Fair Prevention Day is set for Aug 14. The day will be split into day time activities and night time activities, the day being more geared toward younger youth and the night being more geared toward older youth. Community Coordinator at Health Recovery Services (HRS) and coalition member Reggie Robinson told the coalition they need to develop a plan on keeping people invested in the event throughout the day. Robinson suggested having giveaways between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Executive Director of Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Robin Harris suggested having large items for drawings. Robinson motioned to use $500 from the coalition’s fund to use for giveaways and the coalition approved.

Harris confirmed Batman and Wonder Woman will be present at the the event. Robison motioned to allocate $2,500 from the coalition’s fund to pay for speaker Javier Sanchez for the event as well and the coalition approved.

Angie Stowers, deputy director of Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMHS, suggested the coalition wear matching tee-shirts with the coalition’s logo on them to the event and help guide people towards the event. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood suggested using a local vendor to help make the tee-shirts.

In other business, Lindsay Coppick from Integrated Services gave the coalition an update on her upcoming, “Back 2 School,” event she has planned for the youth and their parents of the community on Aug. 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Coppick shared the purpose of the event is to provide the youth in the area with school supplies and give the youth’s parents information on what types of services and support are available within the community. She explained she is wanting to purchase draw string bags for the youth and convention bags for the adults. Coppick reported her estimated cost of draw string bags is $475 and her estimated cost of convention bags is $295. The convention bags will say, “Back 2 School 2018.” Robinson told Coppick he would like to have the coalition’s logo on the bags if they are going to help with funding.

Robinson and Director of Workforce Development, Grants Manager, and Instructor at the University of Rio Grande Ian Blache discussed a strategic plan on reaching out to the public. Robinson shared a few strategies with the coalition such as increasing access to treatment while reducing the stigma of seeking out treatment and increasing awareness of how to receive treatment, increasing access to medically assisted treatments, increasing awareness of available mental health recovery resources, and discussing risk factors.

Meigs County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Scott Powell discussed “juuling” with the coalition. Powell explained JUUL e-cigarettes resemble flash drives and are attracting the youth. He said they are showing up within the county’s schools. Robinson commented the JUUL e-cigarettes contain nicotine pods in different flavors and these pods are equivalent to a pack of regular cigarettes. He said there have been reported cases of juveniles getting nicotine poisoning and the second hand smoke from vaping is also causing side effects.

Wood informed the coalition the School Safety Council will be meeting on Friday, April 6, 8:30 a.m. at the Meigs County EMS Station. Wood shared Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs is returning this May. He said within the three school districts there are going to be 265 fifth graders involved. Meigs Local, Eastern Local, and Southern Local students will be going to the Kountry Resort Campground on different days in May, Southern on May 1, Meigs on either May 14 or 15, and Eastern on May 16.

The coalition decided on tentative guest speakers for upcoming meetings including a representative from the Meigs County Health Department discussing Narcan in April, a representative discussing vivitrol in May, a Big Brothers/Big Sisters representative discussing their program in June, and a Caresource representative discussing Caresouce insurance plans and how the plans can help addicts in July.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday April 24, 12:30 p.m. at the Meigs County EMS Station.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

