Stewart promoted to Sergeant

Frank Stewart was recently promoted to Sergeant at the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Stewart, who joined the sheriff’s office last summer, replaces Sgt. Mark Griffin who left the position to become an investigator with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office. Before joining the sheriff’s office, Stewart was a lieutenant with the Middleport Police Department where he was part of the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force. Stewart is pictured with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

