AED now locate at courthouse

An AED is available in the courthouse for use in the downtown area in case of a cardiac emergency. An AED (automated external defibrillator) is used to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks presented the device to the Meigs County Commissioner during a recent meeting. Pictured (from left) are Jacks, along with commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith and Mike Bartrum.

An AED is available in the courthouse for use in the downtown area in case of a cardiac emergency. An AED (automated external defibrillator) is used to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks presented the device to the Meigs County Commissioner during a recent meeting. Pictured (from left) are Jacks, along with commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith and Mike Bartrum. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_3.23-Courthouse-AED2018322105449284.jpg An AED is available in the courthouse for use in the downtown area in case of a cardiac emergency. An AED (automated external defibrillator) is used to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks presented the device to the Meigs County Commissioner during a recent meeting. Pictured (from left) are Jacks, along with commissioners Tim Ihle, Randy Smith and Mike Bartrum.