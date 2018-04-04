Health Department honors employees

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) held its second annual Employee Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday during National Public Health Week.

The event was coordinated by members of the Human Relations Committee. Staff was recognized for its hard work and dedication with a catered luncheon sponsored by the Meigs County Board of Health.

The benefits of herbs for worksite and personal wellness were discussed by guest speaker Maureen Burns of the Herbal Sage Tea Company of Pomeroy.

The MCHD recognizes employees and Board of Health members for service milestones when they complete five, 10, 15, 25 years or more total years of service with the MCHD. To be eligible, an employee must achieve a service milestone in the previous 12 months. Service may have been on an intermittent, contractual, part-time or full-time basis.

Individuals honored this year with a lapel pin reflecting their years of service with the MCHD included:

Board of Health President Roger Gaul — 5 years

Fiscal Officer Sharon Buchanan — 5 years

Director of Nursing Leanne Cunningham — 15 years

Presenting the awards were Administrator Courtney Midkiff and Board of Health Medical Member Wilma Mansfield, MD.

Also recognized was E. Dawn Keller for fulfilling stringent requirements to become a Registered Sanitarian with the State of Ohio by her supervisor, Director of Environmental Health Steve Swatzel.

Health Department employees Sharon Buchanan and Leanne Cunningham were recognized for their years of service during Wednesday’ appreciation luncheon. Pictured from left are Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff, Buchanan, Cunningham and Board of Health Medical Member Dr. Wilma Mansfield. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.5-HD-1201844151126238.jpg Health Department employees Sharon Buchanan and Leanne Cunningham were recognized for their years of service during Wednesday’ appreciation luncheon. Pictured from left are Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff, Buchanan, Cunningham and Board of Health Medical Member Dr. Wilma Mansfield. E. Dawn Keller was recognized for fulfilling stringent requirements to become a Registered Sanitarian with the State of Ohio. Keller, right, is pictured with Director of Environmental Health Steve Swatzel. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.5-HD-2201844151129370.jpg E. Dawn Keller was recognized for fulfilling stringent requirements to become a Registered Sanitarian with the State of Ohio. Keller, right, is pictured with Director of Environmental Health Steve Swatzel. Maureen Burns of Herbal Sage Tea spoke with Health Department employees about the benefits of teas during the luncheon on Wednesday. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.5-HD-3201844151131862.jpg Maureen Burns of Herbal Sage Tea spoke with Health Department employees about the benefits of teas during the luncheon on Wednesday.