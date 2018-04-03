Local shops seeking support

POMEROY — The merchants of Pomeroy are seeking support from their community this weekend.

On Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Pomeroy Merchants Association (PMA) is hosting a Support Our Shops event.

Paige Cleek, owner of Front Paige Outfitters and PMA member, said each store involved will be offering promotions or drawings throughout the day. For example, Weaving Stitches will be having a special vendor in their store, Herbal Sage will be offering a tea demonstration, and Brent Patterson has scheduled music for the afternoon at the mini park, weather permitting. The line up is as follows: 1 p.m., Patterson and Barry Taylor; 1:30 p.m., Ron Baker; 2 p.m., Next Level; 3 p.m., Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash; 4 p.m., Patterson and guests.

“We welcome new members and encourage all current members to attend and take part,” said Cleek. “This isn’t a, ‘sale event,’ but a, ‘come out and see what we have to offer’ event, support our stores.”

Cleek explained the PMA is a group of merchants and service providers who work collectively to ensure their downtown area remains a vital part of the community. The PMA has a yearly membership fee of $75. Cleek said the funds help offset the cost of group advertising, as well as purchase flowers in the summer months and decorations at Christmas time. The PMA meets every second Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Farmers Bank corporate office to discuss business and upcoming events.

Cleek stated, “When we were all moving in and out during the recent flood, we had people donating supplies and energy and food to us while we worked to prepare for and clean up after the high water. The gentlemen at Ewing-Swartzel let us use the meeting room in Second Street as our home base, there was always food and water available to us as we worked around the clock. We had a chance to sit together and talk, which was so comforting. We were all in the same boat and we shared frustrations and ideas. We really came together as a community – merchants, council members, fire fighters, residents. When people kept asking, ‘What can we do to help? What do you need?’ we said, ‘Shop, support us after the flooding is over.’ We lost two full weeks of revenue, help us get back up and running. That’s when SOS came about, Support Our Stores.”

She shared the PMA was contacted by Paul Reed who offered support from Farmers Bank to fund a media campaign for the event.

“We are all so thankful to Paul and to Dru Reed for allowing us to work with their marketing company to plan this event,” said Cleek.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

