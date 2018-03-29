Bond set at $500K in assault case

POMEROY — Three people accused of assaulting a woman remain held on $500,000 after arraignments in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Merissa Starcher, Nathan Grimm and Brooke Watson each appeared separately for arraignment hearings before Judge I. Carson Crow who set their bonds at $500,000 with 10 percent permitted.

The three were indicted earlier this month on numerous felony charges in connection the March 7 assault of a female on the eastern end of Meigs County.

Grimm, 31, of Middleport, is charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Rape), a felony of the first degree, Attempted Murder, a felony of the first degree, and Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Starcher, 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Rape, a felony of the first degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, and Complicity (Attempted Murder), a felony of the first degree.

Watson, 29, of Long Bottom, is charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Rape), a felony of the first degree, Complicity (Attempted Murder), a felony of the first degree.

According to previous Sentinel reports, deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Curtis Hollow Road area of Meigs County on the afternoon of March 7 for a woman who had allegedly been beaten and was bleeding.

The victim was reportedly beaten, punched, and hit with a ball bat several times by all involved. Watson and Starcher allegedly pulled the victim’s hair out of her scalp as well as hit her with a broom handle. The victim also alleged being sexually assaulted.

The victim was then reportedly blindfolded, placed into a car and driven to Putnam Drive next to Forked Run Lake. While in the car, the victim stated that her hair was cut but did not know by whom. Once they arrived to a pull-off spot on Putnam Drive overlooking the lake, the victim stated that she was drug from the car and shoved over a cliff which was several feet down where she sustained the severe injury to her arm.

Watson, Grimm and Starcher were taken into custody during the investigation where they have remained.

Pretrial hearings are set in the coming weeks, with tentative trial dates scheduled in May.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

