Veterans Outreach to host Easter dinner

POMEROY — The Meigs County Veterans Outreach will be hosting its annual free Easter dinner on Easter Sunday at the outreach.

The Veterans Outreach opened its doors to area veterans in April 2015 with the Easter dinner as the official kickoff. Four years later, the outreach continues to serve area veterans and their families on Easter and throughout the year.

On April 1, Easter Sunday, dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the outreach located at 391 W. Main St. in Pomeroy. The dinner is open to all veterans and their families, as well as members of the public, as a time of fun and food.

The outreach is completely funded by donations from other organizations in the area, including churches and biker organizations. As the outreach continues to remodel after the February flooding in the area additional donations have come in, including one to cover the roof and flooring from the First Baptist Church in Lake Placid, Florida.

Betty Churcheus and her husband Larry own and operate the outreach as a place for veterans to gather and spend time with one another. The outreach also has space for a veteran to stay should they have the need. While staying there, connections can be made to help with acquiring other services and needs to help the veteran to get back on their feet.

Some features of the Veterans Outreach include a game room that provides a gathering place for veterans and their families to watch television or play video games. As a memorial to all veterans and their families, the room also includes a “Wall of Honor” and a “Memorial Wall.” Photographs of past and present military personnel will be featured on the “walls.” The library is filled with books and there is an art area. A cozy room with groupings of tables and chairs will be a perfect place to play board games while enjoying refreshments and hanging out. A fitness area will provide a place to exercise.

A large kitchen and dinning area will allow volunteers to provide meals to veterans and their families.

A food pantry is available for veterans in need, as well as others in the community.

For more information on the Easter dinner or the outreach contact Betty at 740-508-7175 or Larry at 716-397-3157.