MMS choir performs in Athens

POMEROY — The Meigs Middle Choir (MMS) was recently invited to perform in Athens.

The Unity Concert was held at the First United Methodist Church in Athens. Metra Peterson, MMS choir director, shared the location is the preferred choral venue for Ohio University (OU) Choirs.

The MMS choir is comprised of Madison Floyd, seventh grade, soprano; Khloee Lee, seventh grade, soprano; Katilyn Lemley, seventh grade, soprano; Brooklyn Wolfe-Madison, seventh grade, soprano; Emily Davidson, seventh grade, alto; Ryleigh Hartley, seventh grade, alto; Audrey Hysell, seventh grade, alto; Charlotte Hysell, seventh grade, alto; Jazmin Kauff, seventh grade, alto; Cheyenne McQuitty, seventh grade, alto; Salem Napper, seventh grade, alto; Aahmenazua Pardue, seventh grade, alto; Katelynn Rose, seventh grade, alto; Makayla Runyon, seventh grade, alto; Hannah White, seventh grade, alto; Logan Garretson, seventh grade, brother; Gage Hoffman, seventh grade, brother; Jack Musser, seventh grade, brother; Roland Spradin, seventh grade, brother; Amara Barrett, eighth grade, soprano; Bethany Engle, eighth grade, soprano; Mycah Farley, eighth grade, soprano; Mara Hall, eighth grade, soprano; Alexis Medley, eighth grade, soprano; Layla Milliron, eighth grade, soprano; Doris Morgan, eighth grade, soprano; Sky Rowley, eighth grade, soprano; Heaven Runyon, eighth grade, soprano; Kylan Stone, eighth grade, soprano; Josie Ward, eighth grade, soprano; Kelly Burns, eighth grade, alto; Cameron Davis, eighth grade, alto; Samantha Eblin, eighth grade, alto; Shawna Joseph, eighth grade, alto; Trinidy Klein, eighth grade, alto; Chloe McKinney, eighth grade, alto; Charlotte Michael, eighth grade, alto; Cadence Vance, eighth grade, alto; Kaydynce Wolfe, eighth grade, alto; Jessica Workman, eighth grade, alto; Cadan Broderick, eighth grade, brother; Blake Cremeans, eighth grade, brother; Reece Dearth, eighth grade, brother; Kyan Edwards, eighth grade, brother; Jaret Fackler, eighth grade, brother; Christopher Miles, eighth grade, brother.

Peterson explained Dr. Paul Mayhew, the director of choral studies at OU, started the Unity Concert several years ago. Mayhew is the director of the OU Choral Union, which is a student, community group of over 100 voices, as well as the OU Womens Ensemble. Mayhew likes to share his mid-semester choir concert with other local communities, high schools, and university choirs. Peterson shared she has been a member of the OU Choral Union since 1979.

Peterson said she took her seventh and grade choir to Athens for a field trip last year to attend the rehearsals of the Singing Men of Ohio and the Women’s Ensemble. While there, Peterson asked Mayhew to work with her students.

“I guess he liked us. I was excited and scared, there is nothing quite like performing for your peers,” said Peterson.

Peterson shared her students enjoyed their experience of attending and being a part of a live choral concert.

Peterson said, “I have had many conversations with friends who attended or participated in the concert and they were wowed how well the kids sang and behaved. I heard nothing but good comments, not just good comments, great comments. People were amazed how well they sang in tune, how much positive energy they had, and how mature they acted. I was worried, because the other three choirs were large adult choirs with mature voices, and I was told my 46-voice junior high choir filled the sanctuary. The best part was the last song, ‘Rhythm of Life,’ we sang with the 105 voice Choral Union and I got to conduct. There were more smiles from the students, the audience, and the adult choir participants than I have ever witnessed before. It was a grand experience for all.”

The MMS choir performed at the First Methodist Church in Athens which is a preferred choral venue for Ohio University (OU) Choirs. The MMS choir enjoyed their experience of attending and being a part of a live choral concert.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

