Cancer Foundation raises record research funds

POMEROY — A large crowd turned out to learn of new discoveries and support the work of the Brenda K. Wolfe Peritoneal Cancer Foundation at the recent event held at the Farmers Bank community room in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Dr. John Hays, a researcher, from the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Research Center — the James, came from Columbus to update the large gathering of supporters about the progress that has been made toward finding a cure for peritoneal cancer and other related cancers.

According to the James Cancer Center website, Peritoneal cancer is an often advanced cancer most commonly of Gastrointestinal or Gynecologic origin in which cancer cells form in the tissue lining the peritoneum, which is the tissue lining the abdominal wall and covering abdominal organs.

Over $6,000 was raised at this event. It is an example of how ordinary, caring people can come together and do an extra ordinary thing.

The Johnny Staats Project provided entertainment while those attending were treated to a meal prepared by Barb Arnold and her staff. Mark Porter was there to do the auctioneering to the delight of those in attendance.

If you would like to be a part of this growing organization that is succeeding, you can contribute by donating to the Brenda K. Wolfe Peritoneal Cancer Foundation at PO Box 14, Racine, Ohio 45771.

The goal this year is to contribute $7,500 to the James Research Center. All donations are tax deductible.

Information provided by Duane Wolfe.