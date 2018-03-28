Eastern bus involved in crash; Two students ‘treated and released’

REEDSVILLE — An Eastern Local school bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning with two students treated and released with minor injuries.

Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated the bus was traveling on Little Forest Road off of Number Nine Road when it went into a ditch. Ohlinger explained that the muddy road conditions in the area resulted in the bus sliding off the roadway into the ditch.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash after receiving the call at around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Preliminary information from highway patrol indicated that the gravel township road was “very soft and muddy” at the time of the crash, with the bus traveling near the edge of the roadway, sliding into the ditch.

Two students were transported from the scene by Meigs EMS with what Ohlinger said were minor injuries. Both were treated at the Holzer Meigs ER and released. There were 11 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Ohlinger stated that the bus sustained minor damage with a window near the back being broken by a tree limb.

“With the number of miles we drive each day, the number one priority is student safety,” said Ohlinger. “The road conditions caused an issue going down a little hill and the driver did all he could to keep the kids safe.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Two students ‘treated and released’