Law enforcement seeking information on whereabouts of wanted individual

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County law enforcement officials are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

In a news release, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, along with Sheriff Keith Wood, stated they are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Eric Ray Morris.

Morris is wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony charges including assault and weapons under disability.

Morris is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Morris should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, or call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371, or you may call the tip line at 740-992-4682.

