Rutland planning community event

RUTLAND — The Rutland Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing a community-wide yard sale/craft sale to be held the first weekend of June.

The event will be held on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at the Rutland Civic Center and at the park. Mayor Mike Biggs named Council Member Kimberly Willford and Fiscal Officer Kim Dodd as chairs of the event. Dodd will be putting together a vendor agreement, vendors will be setting up in the civic center at $25 for a slot. At the park, patrons will be able to either set up for $10 outside at a slot, or $25 for inside the shelter house at a slot. The council discussed having four slots available in the shelter house. The council agreed to publicize for the Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 yard sale/craft sale.

Volunteers from the Lutheran Social Services Mobile Pantry approached the council asking if they could utilize the civic center for their pantry. David Mitchell explained to council they would like to have a central location for their pantry as their location in Middleport will be unavailable to them and they will not have another location available to them until late October. Mitchell explained approximately 160-190 clients are fed via their pantry. Biggs told Mitchell and Margaret Edwards to provide him with an agreement he can review and run by the council to approve. Mitchell said they would like to have their pantry available to their clients at the civic center by Tuesday, April 10.

Also, Edwards was interested in putting a blessing box near the sidewalk by the civic center, so members of the community may donate to those in need at anytime. Biggs approved the blessing box.

Council Member Duane Weber discussed the first draft of a letter he wrote regarding sponsorship for the village from members of the community. Weber will be making adjustments to the letter, so it can be finalized and sent out to the community as soon as possible.

Council Member Steve Jenkins informed the council of a resident who is allegedly logging on village property. Jenkins explained he went to the courthouse and looked at the property lines and informed the resident of the problem. He said he will keep an eye on the situation to see if the problem resolves or requires further action.

In other business, the council agreed to re-hire John Miller for the mowing of the civic center and park this year.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

