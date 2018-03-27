Meigs 4-H participants compete for state awards

MEIGS COUNTY — While 4-H clubs are currently working on recruiting members, planning club activities, and preparing for an awesome club year, seven members from Meigs County submitted outstanding 4-H Achievement Records to compete for county and state awards in 2018. Achievement Records try to capture the whole scope of a member’s activities and experiences in 4-H and in the community as well. As one judge said, “This is hard! You are very lucky to get to work with an outstanding group of young people!”

Each county can submit a Nominee and an Alternate for state level awards in one of 25 categories based on their project work and interests. This year, Meigs County 4-H was represented in 12 categories: Beef, Citizenship and Community Service, Dairy, Gardening and Horticulture, Food and Nutrition, Health & Safety, Leadership, Photography, Poultry, Rabbits, Sheep, and Shooting Sports.

The following teens were chosen as alternates from Meigs County 4-H: Gabrielle Beeler of Long Bottom in Citizenship and Community Service and Rabbits; Jessica Cook of Pomeroy in Food and Nutrition; Rachel Kesterson of Pomeroy in Beef, Dairy, and Health and Safety; Cooper Schagel of Reedsville in Poultry and Photography.

Meigs County 4-H is proud to be represented by the following teens who were selected as the county nominees: Gabrielle Beeler is the county’s Nominee for State Junior Fairboard; Elizabeth Collins of Reedsville in Beef; Jessica Cook in Dairy and Health and Safety; Hannah Erwin of Albany in Poultry; Hannah Evans of Racine in Gardening and Horticulture and Rabbits; Rachel Kesterson in Citizenship and Community Service, Food and Nutrition, Photography, Sheep, and Shooting Sports; Cooper Schagel in Leadership.

Meigs County had two young people who placed on the state level. Jessica Cook was named the First Alternate in Health & Safety while Rachel Kesterson was named as the Second Alternate in Photography.

Meigs County 4-H is proud of all of our teens who submitted Achievement Records in 2018. These records will also be used to award the Meigs County Outstanding 4-H Member, which will be announced during the Jr. Fair Awards Program during this year’s Meigs County Fair.

For those younger members who are thinking of opportunities that may be available to them, start early. If you would like more information about the Meigs County 4-H program, please contact Michelle Stumbo, Meigs County 4-H Educator, at 740-992-6696 or stumbo.5@osu.edu.

By Michelle Stumbo Special to the Sentinel

Michelle Stumbo is the 4-H Extension 4-H Educator and County Director for Meigs County.

