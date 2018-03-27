Honoring their service to the community

REEDSVILLE — Attending what they thought was just a dinner at the fire department, members of the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary were recognized for their service to the department and community.

Chief Brandon Smith, admitting that he told a lie to get everyone to come to the station, told those in attendance that they were there to honor some of their own, while also enjoying the promised dinner.

Dedicated members of the department and outstanding members honored were Sonny Harris, the late Jack Westfall, Clarence “Pappy” Atherton and Mark Smith, as well as Auxiliary honorees Connie Smith and Peggy Stephens.

Sonny Harris is currently a member of the Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, having served for 56 year with the department (61 years of total fire service). He was one of the original members of the department.

Jack Westfall, who passed away last year, was one of the original fire department members as well, dating back to the department’s start at the Humphrey Farm.

Clarence Atherton is a current member of the department with 26 years of service. He remains the “go to man” for everything needed at the department, said Brandon Smith.

Mark Smith is a past member of the department, who the chief credited as one of the individuals responsible for getting him involved as a volunteer fire fighter.

Recognized by the Olive Township Fire Department Auxiliary were Connie Smith and Peggy Stephens.

Connie Smith was also previously involved with the department’s auxiliary and was recognized for her contributions to the department.

Peggy Stephens joined the department around a decade ago, along with her husband, after a fire at their rental home in the area. Peggy Stephens has completed fire training courses and can be found on scenes assisting as needed or attending meetings on behalf of the department.

Honorees in attendance are pictured with Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Smith at Saturday’s dinner. Pictured are (from left) Mark Smith, Clarence Atherton, Brandon Smith, Sonny Harris and Peggy Stephens. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.28-Olive-12018327172945836.jpg Honorees in attendance are pictured with Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Smith at Saturday’s dinner. Pictured are (from left) Mark Smith, Clarence Atherton, Brandon Smith, Sonny Harris and Peggy Stephens. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Chief Brandon Smith presents longtime member Sonny Harris with a plaque for his years of service to the department. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.28-Olive-2-Harris2018327172948508.jpg Chief Brandon Smith presents longtime member Sonny Harris with a plaque for his years of service to the department. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Olive Twp. FD recognizes volunteers