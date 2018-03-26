Recognizing social workers

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized area social workers during last week’s meeting, issuing a proclamation in honor of National Social Work Month.

The proclamation noted the 2018 theme of “Social Workers: Leaders. Advocates. Champions.”

The proclamation read in part,

The Social Work Profession is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of others and meeting the basic needs of all people, especially the most vulnerable in our society;

Social Workers are present in times of crisis, helping people overcome issues such as death and grief and helping people and communities recover from natural disasters such as floods and hurricanes;

In 2017, the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services Social Work Team investigated 267 reports of child abuse and neglect and 105 reports to adult protective services, currently 18 children are in foster care;

All aspects of the Meigs County Children Services and Adult Protective Services are handled by fie case workers and one supervisor with each carrying 15-20 cases. Seventy-seven percent of the cases being drug related where 58 percent of the children are placed with relatives when removed from the home. Meigs County Social Workers consistently meet or exceed the state and federal standards;

Social Workers are the largest group of suppliers of mental health services in the United States and Meigs County Social Workers consistently meet or exceed the state and federal standards;

The Social Work Profession has helped bring about some of the most profound, positive changes in our society over the past century, including voting rights, improved workplace safety, minimum wage and social safety net programs that help prevent poverty and hunger.

In other business, the commissioners approved the hiring of Natasha Yost for the Department of Job and Family Services eligibility referral specialist two position.

A Cyber Policy was approved dealing with password security, antivirus/malware and firewall software, mobile computing, use of personal devices, network design and administration, software updates and patches, and interaction with other information and equipment security policies. A complete copy of the policy is available in the Meigs County Commissioner’s Office.

The commissioners approved an amount of $950 for the Blues and Jazz Society, which will cover the cost of porta johns for the summer events on the parking lot.

The Meigs County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Social Work Month. Pictured (in front) are commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle; (back) Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Social Workers Terri Ingels, Vadamae Counts, Jennifer Riffle, Chelsey Imboden, Brooke Pauley and Bethany Bolin. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.27-Meigs.jpg The Meigs County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Social Work Month. Pictured (in front) are commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle; (back) Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Social Workers Terri Ingels, Vadamae Counts, Jennifer Riffle, Chelsey Imboden, Brooke Pauley and Bethany Bolin.