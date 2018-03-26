For The Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Midnight shift

March 10-14

Deputies were dispatched to only two calls on midnight shift this week. Both were on Wednesday morning. One was a civil matter on Vine Street, where the male agreed to leave the home for the night once the deputy arrived. The other was a medic assist on Cone Road for an unknown emergency. The caller called in and canceled the response before anyone arrived on the scene. Sgt. Mohler continued in to the scene to ensure everything was okay. The caller ended up being reportedly intoxicated and overreacted to seeing her husband laying in the yard where he had fallen. No police action was taken on either call. Deputies took advantage of the low call volume this week and conducted approximately 30 security checks of homes and businesses listed in the house watch program.

The house watch program is a service provided by the Sheriff’s Office for home and businesses owners for up to 30 days. If you are going to be away from home for any reason or experiencing some sort of possible criminal problem, you can call the office at 740-992-3371 or go online to the Sheriff’s Office web site at www.meigssheriff.org and place your property on the list. Deputies will pick up patrols in the area and check your property, as time allows, for up to 30 days.

March 15

Midnight shift deputies completed four house checks.

Deputy Sizemore conducted a traffic stop on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains for a marked lanes violation. Deputy Sizemore found the driver to be operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and issued a summons to appear in court.

March 16

Midnight shift deputies completed five house checks.

March 17

Deputies conducted six house watch checks.

March 18

Dispatch received a call from a female advising she heard something outside. When she looked she saw two unknown males on her porch. Deputy King arrived on scene and check the home and spoke with the caller, Sgt. Mohler patrolled the area. No one was found.

March 19

Deputies conducted three house watch checks.

March 20

Deputies conducted five house watch checks.

Day Shift

March 5

Deputy Stewart responded to a request for a well-being check on a male subject on McGinnis Road, who thought he was having a heart attack. Deputy Stewart remained at the scene until the squad arrived and cleared the scene.

Deputy Fennell responded to report of a child being bit by a dog on New Lima Road. When Deputy Fennell arrived, the medics had already treated the child, but a female was allegedly being disorderly by yelling at the dog warden and deputy. After several attempts to get her to calm down the woman was arrested and charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

Deputies accepted five applications for CCW permits and issued 16 CCW permits.

March 6

Deputy Myers responded to a residence on Paulins Hill Road after dispatch received a call about a male subject violating a civil protection order. When Deputy Myers arrived and spoke with the parties involved they didn’t want any charges filed. No further action taken.

Deputy Fennell responded to an alarm activation in Syracuse. Upon his arrival, Deputy Fennell checked the residence and everything was found to be secure. Unknown cause for the alarm activation. No further action required.

Deputies accepted applications for two CCW permits.

March 8

The Laurels of Athens requested a well-being check on an employee who had failed to show up to work. Deputy Myers went to the residence and contacted the subject. Everything was okay; no further action required.

Deputy Myers is investigating the theft of several batteries from Pullins Excavating. Suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

Deputies Sizemore and Myers responded to a report of a male subject threatening to harm himself with a firearm. When units arrived on scene they were able to get the family members to safety before taking the subject into custody for evaluation.

March 9

Deputy Myers responded to an alarm activation at a residence on Titus Road. After arriving on scene and checking the residence Deputy Myers waited for a key holder to arrive on scene. They were able to determine the alarm activation was caused by a faulty front door sensor. No further action taken.

Deputies accepted five applications for CCW permits.

March 10

Sheriff Wood conducted a traffic stop on State Route 7 near Five Points. Sheriff Wood observed the driver who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Sgt. Stewart arrived on the scene to assist with the traffic stop and the driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The passenger of the vehicle was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Deputy Sizemore and Sgt. Stewart arrested Angie Clark, 30, of Middleport on a bench warrant out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court. Angie Clark was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected heroin as well as hypodermic syringes. Clark voluntarily gave the baggy of suspected heroin to Deputy Brandy King during the booking process, according to the sheriff’s office.

March 11

Deputies served seven papers.

Deputy Sizemore and Sgt. Stewart responded to the Middleport Jail in reference to a county inmate having chest pains. Upon Deputies arrival the inmate had allegedly fallen to the floor. She was transported by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer ER while deputies followed. While being checked out at the ER, she allegedly attempted to choke herself with cables from an EKG machine. She was evaluated and transported to Athens Behavioral Healthcare for observation.

March 12

Deputy Sizemore responded to College Road in Syracuse for a residential burglary alarm. Upon the Deputy’s arrival the residence was found to be secure and no further action was taken.

Deputy Sizemore responded to Bigley Ridge Road in reference to an unruly juvenile. Deputy Sizemore spoke with the child and the issue was resolved.

Sgt. Stewart responded to State Route 7 near the area of Alligator Jacks in reference to a vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway. Sgt. Stewart was unable to locate any vehicles matching the description or any vehicles traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Deputies responded to Fourth Street in Syracuse in reference to an unresponsive male. The subject was found to be conscious and was transported to the Holzer ER by Meigs County EMS.

Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm activation at a residence in Syracuse. After checking the residence everything appeared secure. It is unknown what caused the activation.

Dispatch received a call requesting assistance forcing entry into a residence because the subjects couldn’t get a hold of their father. Deputy Fennell responded to the residence and entry was made. Everything was okay; no further action taken.

March 15

Deputy Fennell responded to an alarm activation on Dexter Road. After checking the residence everything appeared secure. It is unknown what caused the activation.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Fennell responded to a report of a car with two subjects inside involved in suspicious activity at the Syracuse boat ramp. Upon arrival they located the vehicle and contacted the subjects inside. After identifying the subjects, one was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Meigs County Common Pleas, and the other was arrested for possession of drugs. The vehicle was towed from the scene and charges are pending.

Deputies accepted applications for 13 CCW permits and issued 25 CCW permits.

March 16

Deputy Elberfeld responded to a possible trespass complaint in Racine. After speaking with all parties involved he determined that it was a civil property line dispute and explained what they could do to resolve it.

Deputies accepted applications for eight CCW permits and issued one CCW permit.