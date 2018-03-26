Cakes for a cause

POMEROY — Calling all cake bakers or those with a sweet tooth.

The 17th annual March for Meals dinner and cake auction to benefit the Meigs County Council on Aging will be held on Thursday evening.

The event will begin with a spaghetti dinner served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cake contest winners in numerous categories will be announced beginning at 6 p.m., with the auction to take place at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the dinner and auction benefit the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.

Last year approximately 75 cakes and trays of cupcakes were entered in the contest, with the auction raising more than $6,000.

According to the Council on Aging website, Meals on Wheels are provided to enrolled consumers to sustain and improve the consumer’s health through the provision of safe and nutritious meals served in the consumer’s home setting. Meals are delivered in temperature controlled trucks and contain 1/3 of the daily-recommended allowance. Trained staff prepare the meals and a licensed dietitian approves all menus. Hot meals are delivered on regularly scheduled routes on Monday through Friday.

A past entry into the cake auction to benefit the Meigs County Council on Aging. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_4.7-Cakes-12017452191888201832616224758.jpg A past entry into the cake auction to benefit the Meigs County Council on Aging. File photo