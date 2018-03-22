Celebrating 110 years: Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of DAR

POMEROY — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently celebrated its 110th Anniversary with a luncheon at the Pomeroy Library.

The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter had their beginnings on February 8, 1908 when a group of women met at the home of Mary Daniels Pantz. Plantz served as organizing Regent of the newly formed chapter of 21 members.

According to the Chapter’s history, “the group received its name from Return Jonathan Meigs, son of Jonathan Meigs, a hero in the Revolutionary War and one of the earliest settlers in Ohio.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, is a non-profit service organization that works to promote education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Membership is open to all women who are directly descended from a person “involved in the United States’ efforts towards independence.”

The Meigs Chapter has been involved with numerous projects in the county, including the restoration of the Chester Courthouse and the placement and ongoing care of the George Washington Plaque in Long Bottom.

Chapter Regent Karen Werry welcomed everyone to the Anniversary Program, and introduced Kathy Dixon, Vice Regent of the Ohio Society of the DAR. Dixon congratulated the chapter on their anniversary and updated the group on Ohio and National society accomplishments and goals.

Opal Gruser presented the Good Citizen Award and Scholarship to Eastern Local High School senior Morgain Little. To receive the award, the recipient must demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Gruser said the fact this student demonstrated these qualities says a lot about that individual, and she hopes the award will encourage Little to become a DAR member in the future.

Little thanked the group and said she plans to attend Kent State University this fall and study to become a vet tech.

Werry, who thanked everyone for attending, including OSDAR Vice Regent Dixon, closed the luncheon.

The Good Citizen Award was presented to Morgain Little by Opal Grueser. Ohio DAR Vice Regent Kathy Dixon. Pictured back row, Gina Tillis, Shilo Little, Morgain Little, Opal Grueser, Linda Russell, Vicki Cummins, Sandra Patterson, Karen Werry,Carrie Snider; front row, Dawn Ruhinen, Irene Warner, Kathy Dixon, Sharon Jewell.

Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of DAR

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

