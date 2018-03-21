Swain honored at Statehouse

COLUMBUS — Meigs Archery Athlete Easter Swain was recently honored in front of a regular session of the Ohio House. State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) sponsored Ohio House Resolution Number 259 which was adopted by the Ohio House in honor of Easter Swain as the 2017 State and World Archery Champion.

During the 2017 archery season, Swain competed in 25 tournaments, placing first in 18 of those events. In postseason competition, Swain placed first among middle school females at the Ohio NASP Championship in Columbus of 315 opponents, before placing 11th at nationals with a score of 291 out of 300.She has also placed first among middle school females in the Ohio NASP/IBO Challenge, as well as placing second in the NASP/IBO Outdoor World 3D Challenge and the 3-Star Challenge which included shoots in Kentucky, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Her biggest win came at the NASP Shoots Bullseye World Tournament in Orlando, Florida, where she placed first among the 713 middle school females and was in a three-way tie for first overall out of 1,653 competitors with a score of 295. In the tie-breaker at the World Tournament, Swain shot a perfect 50 to win the overall world title.

“Easter’s accomplishments are a shining example of what you can achieve with hard work and dedication” Edwards said. “It was an honor and pleasure to welcome Easter and her parents to the Statehouse and recognize her tremendous accomplishment. I look forward to continuing to follow and support Easter’s archery career.”

In her acceptance speech Easter thanked her Coach BJ Nicholson, her parents Jay and Robin Swain and her school for allowing her the opportunity to pursue her passion.

Swain added to those honors this past weekend, taking first place at the state archery tournament for all female competitors with a score of 296 out of a possible 300. Swain was also recognized as an academic archer in the tournament results.

“There was no surprise when I heard that Easter won her second consecutive state title over the weekend. She is an archery force to be reckoned with. We are proud to have her representing Meigs County. She is not only a great athlete, but she takes her education just as important and is just a humble young lady,” said Meigs County Commissioner President Randy Smith of Swain. The commissioners have previously honored Swain for her accomplishments.

Easter Swain is pictured at the Ohio Statehouse with State Rep. Jay Edwards and her parents Robin and Jay Swain.