Rutland Chief of Police resigns

RUTLAND — The Rutland Council recently held its regularly scheduled meeting, confirming the Rutland Chief of Police’s resignation.

Mayor Mike Biggs stated, “Friday, the 16th, at approximately 10:30 a.m., I received an electronic email resignation from Chief Shannon Sheridan, he has resigned his position as our chief of police, and I have accepted his resignation for the record.”

Biggs then added: “Shannon Sheridan is no longer the chief of police for this village and by him resigning he has no recourse and no grounds for litigation in the future.”

Biggs also said: “Going forward we are not going to hire until we have appropriations on board showing we can afford a chief of police, I’ve already been in contact with the state attorney general, they know that I am point of contact for all law enforcement matters right now until such time as we hire a new chief of police…”

In other business, former Rutland Mayor April Burke approached council regarding a sample settlement agreement and repayment plan for the $645 fine held against her. Burke explained she worked with State Auditor Denise Blair from the auditor’s office to arrange the document which Burke read aloud to council.

The document stated the settlement agreement is between the village of Rutland and Burke. Regarding Burke’s fine of $645 due to misappropriations of funds and lost receipts, the agreement explained a repayment plan over five months to equal the full amount of $645 to be paid back to the village.

Burke asked if she could begin her repayment plan in July.

The document required signatures from Burke, Biggs, all council members, the attorney general, and the auditors.

The council approved to accept the proposed repayment plan and settlement bindings.

Burke also presented the council with a $125 check for an over payment she received before her resignation on Dec. 16, 2017. She explained she had been paid the full $200 for that month.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_1.5-Sentinel-1.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.