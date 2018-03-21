Early voting begins April 10; Registration ends April 9

MEIGS COUNTY — The last day to register to vote for the 2018 Primary Election is April 9 by 9 p.m. Early/Absentee voting will begin on April 10 at 8 a.m. at the Meigs County Board of Elections located at 113 E. Memorial Dr., Suite A, Pomeroy, Ohio.

The Meigs County Board of Elections will be open for voting the following dates and times: Monday through Friday, April 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 30-May 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 6 from 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voting precincts and their locations on May 8 are as follows: Bedford — Ohio Valley Christian Assembly Campgrounds, 39560 Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy; East/West Chester — Chester United Methodist Church, 26580 State Route 248, Chester; Columbia — Columbia Township Fire Department, 29466 State Route 143, Albany; Lebanon — Portland Community Center, 56896 State Route 124, Portland; Letart — East Letart United Methodist Church Building, 49018 East Letart Road, Racine; North Olive and Orange Precincts — Tuppers Plains St. Paul United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, Tuppers Plains; South Olive — Long Bottom Community Building, 36709 Township Road 275, Long Bottom; Rutland Village, East Rutland and West Rutland Precincts — Rutland Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 460 Main Street, Rutland; Salem — Salem Center Fire Department, 28854 State Route 124, Langsville; Middleport 2nd, 3rd and 4th — Church of Christ Life Center, 437 Main Street, Middleport; Pomeroy 1st, 2nd and 3rd — Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy; Bradbury — Bradford Church of Christ Activity Building, 39105 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy; Laurel Cliff and Rocksprings — Meigs Local Administrative Office, 41765 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy; Scipio — Scipio Township Fire Department, 35575 Firehouse Road, Pomeroy; Racine Village and Racine Precinct — Racine Baptist Church Christian Outreach Center, 406 5th Street, Racine; and Syracuse Village and Minersville Precincts — Syracuse Village Community Building, 2244 7th Street, Syracuse.

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

A complete list of candidates and issues to appear on the May 8 ballots are as follows:

Candidates

Governor/Lieutenant Governor — Democrat: Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton, Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn, Dennis John Kuncinich/Tara L. Samples, Bill O’Neill/Chantelle C. Lewis, Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder, Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd; Green: Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett R. Jospeh; Republican: Mike DeWine/Jon Husted, Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth;

Attorney General — Democrat: Steve Dettelbach; Republican: Dave Yost;

Auditor of State — Democrat: Zack Space; Republican: Keith Faber;

Secretary of State — Democrat: Kathleen Clyde; Republican: Frank LaRose;

Treasurer of State — Democrat: Rob Richardson; Republican: Sandra O’Brien, Robert Sprague; Write-in: Green Party, Paul Curry.

U.S. Senator — Democrat: Sherrod Brown; Republican: Melissa Ackison, Don Elijah Eckhart, Mike Gibbons, Dan Kiley, Jim Renacci; Write-in: Green Party, Philena Irene Farley; Write-in: Republican, Timothy A. Pinion;

Representative to Congress 6th District — Democrat: Werner Lange, Shawna Roberts; Republican: Bill Johnson, Robert J. Blazek;

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Democrat: Michael P. Donnelly; Republican: Craig Baldwin;

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Democrat: Melody J. Stewart; Republican: Mary Degenaro;

Judge of Court of Appeals 4th District (Feb. 9 term) — Democrat: Marie Hoover, Valarie K. Gerlach; Republican: Mike Hess, Jason P. Smith, Kathleen Madden, Kris D. Blanton;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Democrat: Lou Gentile; Republican: Jim E. Carnes;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — Democrat: Ginny Favede; Republican: Marilyn K. Ashcraft;

State Representative, 94th District — Democrat: Taylor Sappington; Republican: Jay Edwards;

County Commissioner — Republican: Tim Ihle, Danny Davis;

County Auditor — Republican: Mary T. Byer-Hill;

Common Pleas Judge — Republican: Linda R. Warner, Christopher Tenoglia;

Central Committee, Bedford — Republican: Marlene Harrison;

Central Committee, East Chester — Republican: David Shuler;

Central Committee, West Chester — Democrat: Paula J. Wood;

Central Committee, Columbia — Democrat: Mary J. Carter; Republican; Marco Jeffers;

Central Committee, Lebanon — Democrat: Lawrence Hayman;

Central Committee, Letart — Republican: David Fox;

Central Committee, North Olive — Democrat: Sue Maison;

Central Committee, South Olive — Republican: William Osborne;

Central Committee, Orange — Democrat: James Nally; Republican: Eugene Triplett;

Central Committee, Rutland Village — Democrat: Samuel Bruce May;

Central Committee, East Rutland — Democrat: Karen S. Williams; Republican: Wilma J. Davidson;

Central Committee, West Rutland — Republican: Steve Morris;

Central Committee, Salem — Democrat: Beverly A. Davis; Republican: Thomas P. Gannaway;

Central Committee, Middleport 2nd — Republican: :Sandy Iannarelli;

Central Committee, Middleport 3rd — Democrat: Evelyn Bauer; Republican: Marilyn R> Anderson;

Central Committee, Middleport 4th — Democrat: Olita Heighton; Republican: Michael L. Childs;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 1st — Republican: Judith R. Sisson;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 2nd — Democrat: Rebecca Triplett; Republican: Michelle Shelton;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 3rd — Democrat: Linda L. Mayer; Republican: Bill Spaun;

Central Committee, Bradbury — Democrat: Alma Hannah Spencer; Republican: Edward W. Durst;

Central Committee, Laurel Cliff — Republican: Marjorie Fetty;

Central Committee, Rocksprings — Republican: Norman L. Price;

Central Committee, Scipio — Democrat: Gregory D. Howard; Republican: Randy Butcher;

Central Committee, Racine Village — Republican: Robert E. Beegle;

Central Committee, Syracuse Village — Republican: Loretta Kay Hill;

Central Committee, Minersville — Democrat: John N. Ihle; Republican: Anna L. Norman;

Central Committee, Racine — Republican: Brett Jones;

Issues

State Issue 1 — Proposed Constitutional Amendment to establish a process for Congressional redistricting;

Meigs County Criminal Justice Facility — A 2.95 mil bond issue for the construction and operation of the proposed Meigs County Criminal Justice Facility;

Middleport Village — Electric Aggregation; 1.0 mill renewal for fire protection; 3.0 mill renewal for fire protection;

Pomeroy Village — Electric Aggregation; 2.0 mill additional for street maintenance;

Scipio Twp. — 2.0 mill renewal for fire protection; 2.0 mill renewal for road maintenance;

Columbia Precinct — Local option for sale of beer or wine and mixed beverages at Doug’s Carry Out; Local option for Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight for Doug’s Carry out;

Alexander Local Schools (Columbia Precinct only) — One percent income tax levy.

Complete list of what will appear on the ballot