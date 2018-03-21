Ohio University SBDC receives regional recognition for local impact

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Ohio University in Athens has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration Region V SBDC of the Year after winning the Columbus District award and competing against other SBDCs in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Columbus during National Small Business Week (April 29-May 5, 2018) on April 30.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities across America, with direct impact on economic growth and local jobs,” said acting SBA Columbus District Director Scot Hardin. “The SBDC’s Director Lissa Jollick and her team are helping build and revitalize these rural communities by providing counseling and resources to entrepreneurs and small business owners in the area.”

The SBDC team at Ohio University has improved the entrepreneurial climate in the rural southeastern region of Ohio through experience, innovation and collaboration. Under Jollick’s direction, the Ohio University SBDC expanded to a 12-county service area in 2016, providing support to Athens, Belmont, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington counties.

“Ninety-eight percent of businesses in Ohio are small businesses, and they make up half of all private-sector jobs,” said Jim Laipply, Ohio Small Business Development Centers State Director. “We’re pleased to recognize our partners at the Small Business Development Center at Ohio University for going above and beyond to support Ohio small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

In fiscal year 2017, the Ohio University SBDC worked with 362 clients, helping to create 86 new businesses and 250 new jobs in the Appalachian region, while retaining more than 1,000 jobs. The SBDC assisted small businesses in obtaining nearly $5.5 million in capital and increasing sales by almost $8.3 million.

The Ohio University SBDC is one of 28 SBDCs in Ohio providing entrepreneurs with easy access to no-cost trainings and counseling. Ohio’s SBDCs are funded in partnership through the SBA, Ohio Development Services Agency, higher education institutions and private donations.

Nationally, SBDC clients start a new business every 30 minutes, create a new job every 5.5 minutes, generate $100,000 in new sales every 8.2 minutes and raise $100,000 in capital every 10 minutes. Job growth for SBDC clients is thirteen times greater than job growth for average businesses, and SBDC client sales growth is nearly four times greater than sales growth for businesses in general

SBA’s Columbus District Office recognizes Ohio’s SBDCs through the national #SBDCDay campaign on March 21.