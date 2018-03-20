Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

Two-year contracts were approved for Debbie Drake and Melissa Lambert as assistants to the treasurer. The new contracts begin on July 1, 2018.

Lisa Rowe was hired as a varsity softball assistant coach and Destinee Blackwell as the junior varsity softball coach for the 2018 season.

Cary Betzing was approved as a volunteer assistant track and field coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Ed Fry as the boys’ basketball coach.

Andrew Rose was approved as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the school year.

Dawnette Ramey and Michelle Burns were approved as substitute bus drivers and David Tucker and Kristin Barley as a substitute cook for the remainder of the school year.

Phyllis Johnson and Whitney Reitmire were approved as substitute personal assistants.

The purchase of network switches and materials from CDW-G was approved in the amount of $70,672, with 85 percent of the expense offset by federal E-rate funding.

The purchase of a utility truck from Thornhill Ford was approved. The snowplow option was included.

A public meeting was held regarding the 2018-19 school calendar.

Approved the minutes of the regular meeting from Feb. 27 as submitted. The financial report, bills for payment, cafeteria report and revised permanent appropriations were approved as presented.