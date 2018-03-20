Wellness and Health Fair to be held at Carleton

SYRACUSE — As part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a Wellness and Health Fair on Thursday.

The event, which will follow the theme for the month of “Making Lives Better Together,” will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in the Carleton School gymnasium.

The goal of the event, according to a statement from the Board, is “Making Lives Better Together by improving the health of those we serve by decreasing unscheduled hospitalizations and reducing preventable illness.”

Scheduled presenters include Holzer Health System which will conduct free screenings; Opportunities for Ohio with Disabilities and Ohio Transition Support Partnership who work with individuals to achieve quality employment; Meigs County Extension Office; Meigs County Health Department with information on a variety of available programs; and the Board of Developmental disabilities early intervention program.

For more information contact Carleton School at 740-992-6681.