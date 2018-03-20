Record breaking spring dinner

RACINE — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring dinner and auction was a sold out event, resulting in the best fundraising turnout the chamber has had.

Chamber Director Shelly Combs reported the revenue for the event generated approximately $14,000.

The spring dinner and auction, the largest event the chamber hosts, was held at Kountry Resort Campground this past weekend. Combs said the house was packed with 170 people in attendance. At the open of the event, silent auction bidding began, Combs shared 100 items were donated to be bid upon. Dinner was served approximately at 6:30 p.m. where guests had the option of steak, chicken, or salmon as their main dish. Roasted potatoes, green beans, rolls, desserts, and an assortment of beverages were also served. A local DJ service provided music throughout the evening.

Following dinner, the live auction took place, Combs said 12 items were donated to be bid upon. The items which generated the highest revenue were the Rio Grande scholarship, several guests donated $50 towards the scholarship totaling $3,100; Cincinnati Reds tickets donated by Home National Bank, purchased by State Representative Jay Edwards at $1,050; an original painting donated by artist Michael Lieving, purchased by Lee Richards at $1,025.

Combs commented the event was a good start to the year as she felt the evening was great success. She said excitement was kept throughout the crowd into the night.

Combs said the chamber’s board and ambassadors worked together well to pull the event together. She is thankful for the members of the community who aided with the event and showed their support.

Combs reported the chamber’s next event will be the golf scramble on June 29.

Numerous businesses and individuals contributed to the scholarship to be awarded by the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce during Friday evening's Chamber Spring Dinner and Auction. Chamber Executive Director Shelly Combs, right, and Chamber President Tina Richards speak to those in attendance at Friday's annual Chamber Spring Dinner and Auction. Dozens of auction items were up for grabs during the silent auction and live auction on Friday evening. Paul Reed, right, talks about the autographed photos up for auction at Friday's Chamber Spring Dinner and Auction.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

