MEIGS COUNTY — Over the last year Meigs County has seen severe weather in many forms including thunderstorms, tornadoes, winter storms and flooding, but do you know what to do if severe weather strikes? Are you prepared for the effects of severe weather?

The week of March 18-24 has been proclaimed Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Ohio, and the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) would like to help you be prepared for severe weather.

Knowing the current weather and possible weather hazards which may occur may be one of the most important factors to being prepared. Simply monitoring weather can be done via NOAA weather radios, weather apps, websites, social media and local media. In Meigs County the community can also follow Meigs County EMA on Facebook and Twitter for current weather alerts, you can also sign up for the code red alert system which will send users notifications for severe weather via phone call, text message, or email.

To sign up for code red alerts you can go to https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/21CD35D316F2 or follow the link available on the Meigs County EMA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Preparing for severe weather and other emergencies at home, work, and school is the second key element in being prepared. Schools are required to practice fire and tornado drills, but unfortunately many people do not practice fire and tornado drills anywhere else. Learn and practice where to go and what to do in case of a fire or tornado in your home or business. Also have a plan where to meet if you and your family or co-workers would become separated during and emergency. Other ways to be prepared include having an emergency kit in your home which should include: food and water for each person in your family for 72 hours, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, personnel hygiene items, and a NOAA weather radio.

For more severe weather tips throughout the week, and current weather alerts follow the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by Meigs County EMA.