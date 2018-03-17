Funding awarded to keep Camp Kiashuta local

POMEROY — Grant funding has been awarded which will allow for Camp Kiashuta to return to local ownership and control.

Camp Kiashuta, located near Chester, has served for decades as a Boy Scout camp, currently under the ownership of the Buckskin Council based in Charleston.

A few months ago as word spread that the camp was going to be placed for sale a group of former scouts and scout leaders formed Friends of Camp Kiashuta with a goal of keeping the property for local use.

The grant awarded this week from the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Fund will cover the more than $160,000 purchase price for the property.

Funding should be received and paperwork completed in approximately 60 to 90 days, meaning the camp could be returned to Meigs County ownership by early summer.

Paul Reed, who serves as president of the Friends of Camp Kiashuta, stated that the 138-acre property was once owned by individuals in Meigs County before being donated to the Boy Scouts. The purchase of the land back from the Boy Scouts will allow for it to be returned to Meigs County.

The goal of the group is to keep the property for use by local youth, groups and organizations for years to come.

With deed work and other paperwork remaining to be completed it looks as though that goal has been achieved.

As previously reported, the property will become part of the Meigs County Park District with the Friends of Camp Kiashuta operating the camp. An agreement is likely to be approved at an upcoming meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners to outline the plans for the property to provide guidance for future officials.

While the purchase price is covered by the grant funding, donations are still needed for the upkeep and operation of the property for years to come.

Donations may be sent to Friends of Kiashuta, care of Jennifer McKibben, 29411 Elige Hill Road, Racine, Ohio 45771.

To schedule use of the cabin contact Bob Brooks, 42995 Mudsock Road, Coolville, Ohio 45723 or by phone at 740-985-3497 or 740-591-3988.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

